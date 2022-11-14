...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Light snow and patchy freezing drizzle. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
2022 Waseca County Agricultural Society Annual Meeting • 7 p.m., at the Waseca County Fairgrounds in the east gray building. Please use the south entrance. For more information, please contact Robin Dulas @ robin.dulas@gmail.com
Hope Chapter No. 34 Order of Eastern Star • 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave NE, Waseca.
Waseca County Board • 9:30 a.m., Commissioner’s Conference Room, 300 N. State St, Waseca.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Waseca Lions Club • 12 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.