The calendar of events is a regular feature of the Waseca County News. Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Bottomless bowl of chili dinner • 5-7 p.m., Waseca Junior/Senior High School, 1717 2nd St. NW. $10 adults, $5 children under 12/Seniors, All you can eat chili and hotdogs Stay for the boys basketball game vs. Jan.esville-Waldorf-Pemberton and listen to the Alumni Pep Band!
Tuscan Lodge No 77 • 7 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave NE, Waseca.
Friday, Dec. 23
Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 02
Potluck • 12:30 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St.
Waseca Blue Jay Booster Club • 7 p.m., Waseca High School, 1717 2nd St NW. In the Media Center
Tuesday, Jan. 03
Waseca County Board • 9:30 a.m., Commissioner’s Conference Room, 300 N. State St, Waseca.
Medicare Training Sessions • 3:30-5:30 p.m., Union Square Building, 201 N. Broad St. Suite 102, Mankato. Monthly two-part educational sessions for people who will soon be eligible for Medicare. Call the Senior LinkAge Line 1-800-333-2433 to register.
Club Picasso • 4:30-5:45 p.m., Waseca Art Center, 200 N State St, Waseca. Explore drawing techniques. Sketchbook and drawing pencil kit will be provided. Grades 4-6.$10. http://www.wasecaartcenter.org.
Blooming Grove Township Board • 7 p.m., Blooming Grove Township Hall, 41015 150th St, Waseca.
Waseca City Council • 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 508 S. State St, Waseca.
Wednesday, Jan. 04
Waseca Lakes Association Meeting • 7:30 a.m., at Waseca County East Annex, 300 North State St., Waseca. www.wasecalakes.org
Waseca Lions Club • 12 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
