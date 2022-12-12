Thursday, Dec. 15
Waseca Rotary Club • 12-1 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
Mother-daughter book club • 6 p.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State ST. Girls in grades 3-6 are invited to bring a significant adult female to join them as we discuss great new books, do activities, and enjoy treats.
Second Childhood Doll Club of Waseca • 2 p.m., Waseca Highway Building, 1495 5th St SE, Waseca. Call 835-2131
Friday, Dec. 16
Senior Center card games • 12:15 p.m., Waseca Area Senior Center, 308 N State St., Waseca. Bridge begins at 12:15 p.m. and 500 at 1 p.m.
Bottomless bowl of chili dinner • 5-7 p.m., Waseca Junior/Senior High School, 1717 2nd St. NW. $10 adults, $5 children under 12/Seniors, All you can eat chili and hotdogsStay for the boys basketball game vs. Jackson County Central and listen to the Alumni Pep Band!
Saturday, Dec. 17
Holiday Craft Show • 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Starfire Event Center, 206 2nd Ave SW, Waseca. Stop in to see the wonderful vendors and browse their selections for gifts and goodies to take home. Snacks and beverages available too.
Monday, Dec. 19
Writing Your Family Stories • 12 a.m., Waseca Public Library, 408 N. State ST. This interactive exhibit encourages participants to write down their life stories to share with their family. Through a series of creative prompts and displays, participants will discover new ways to collect memories to share with loved ones. Runs Dec.. 19-22.
Elysian Spice Club • 6 p.m., Elysian Area Library, 132 Main St. E. Do you like to try new flavors and recipes? Try out a new spice every month at Spice Club. Club members meet to learn more about the spice’s history and its uses. The group also shares what everyone made with the spice and their opinions on it flavor.
Healthy/Happy Babies Clinic • 12:30 p.m., Family Education Center, 501 E. Elm Ave, Waseca.
Waseca Crisis Center Support Group • 6:30 p.m., Waseca Crisis Center, 105 S. State St. Call Tina or Stacy 835-7828
MS Support Group • 7 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System, 501 N. State St., Waseca. Conference Rm A. Call Cindy 833-4003
Waseca Co. DFL • 7 p.m., Waseca County East Annex, 300 N. State St., Waseca.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Waseca County Board • 9:30 a.m., Commissioner’s Conference Room, 300 N. State St, Waseca.
Hope Chapter No. 34 Order of Eastern Star • 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 831 3rd Ave NE, Waseca.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Waseca Lions Club • 12 p.m., Waseca Lakeside Club, 37160 Clear Lake Dr, Waseca.
Bingo • 12:30 p.m., Waseca Senior Center, 308 N. State St., Waseca.
R-Kids • 7 p.m., Beschnett Building Basement, 212 15th Ave NE, Waseca.