Chick-Fil-A Rochester Food Truck

The Chick-Fil-A Rochester Food Truck will be coming back to the area this weekend. It will be in New Ulm (Feb. 22, 11-7), Owatonna (Feb. 23, 11-7), Waseca (Feb. 24, 11-7) and Austin (Feb. 25, 11-5). (Photo Courtesy of Chick-Fil-A)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

