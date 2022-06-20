Since 1993 the families of Waseca and Waterville have come to rely on the guidance and assistance of Timothy and Becky Dennis following the death of a loved one. In 2020, the Janesville community also came to know the care of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services.

Now, in the summer of 2022, the time has come to pass the torch to the next generation of funeral directors in the communities of Waseca, Waterville, and Janesville.

Timothy and Becky Dennis would like to announce their retirement from Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services, and would also like to introduce Aaron Omtvedt and Samuel Steffel, the new owners of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral Homes and Crematory.

Please stop by our Third Street Chapel at 109 3rd Street NE in Waseca on Thursday, June 30 between 4-7 p.m. to congratulate the Dennis Family and to meet your new funeral home owners. We hope you can stop by.

