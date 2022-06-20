...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
108.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat-related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Celebration for Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services owners' retirement, introduction to new owners
Since 1993 the families of Waseca and Waterville have come to rely on the guidance and assistance of Timothy and Becky Dennis following the death of a loved one. In 2020, the Janesville community also came to know the care of Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services.
Now, in the summer of 2022, the time has come to pass the torch to the next generation of funeral directors in the communities of Waseca, Waterville, and Janesville.
Timothy and Becky Dennis would like to announce their retirement from Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services, and would also like to introduce Aaron Omtvedt and Samuel Steffel, the new owners of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Please stop by our Third Street Chapel at 109 3rd Street NE in Waseca on Thursday, June 30 between 4-7 p.m. to congratulate the Dennis Family and to meet your new funeral home owners. We hope you can stop by.