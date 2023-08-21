The ninth annual Caleb Erickson Memorial Day Ride will take place this weekend at the Waseca American Legion, with special events taking place on Friday Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26.

Bless the bikes

Riders and attendees bless the bikes before the riders took off for a multi-hour ride in 2022 to honor Marine CPL. Caleb Erickson. The ride returns Aug. 26. (File photo/southernminn.com)
  

