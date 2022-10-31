Bethlehem Inn of Waseca is one of the several recipients from The Otto Bremer Trust’s recent grant-making cycle.
Awards
Bethlehem Inn of Waseca, Waseca, MN, $20,000. For general operations to provide safe and temporary housing for homeless women and children in Waseca County.
Committee Against Domestic Abuse, Inc., Mankato, MN, $105,000. For general operations to provide safety and support for victims of domestic and sexual violence through education, advocacy, and shelter in southern Minnesota.
Hometown Resource Center, Saint Charles, MN, $20,000. To renovate the food shelf to improve and sustain food distribution in St. Charles, Minnesota.
Hospice of Murray County, Inc., Slayton, MN, $25,000. For equipment to provide compassionate hospice care for terminally ill patients.
Minnesota State University, Mankato, Mankato, MN, $22,000. To provide literacy, recreation, and social-emotional well-being to youth in southern Minnesota.
Southeastern Minnesota Private Industry Council, Inc. dba Workforce Development, Inc., Rochester, MN, $100,000. To provide academic and wraparound supports for disadvantaged populations to pursue in-demand career pathways.
Three Rivers Community Action, Inc., Zumbrota, MN, $65,000. To close the homeownership gap by providing culturally-tailored financial literacy, coaching, and homebuyer education in southern Minnesota.
Winona Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Winona, MN, $70,000. To prepare high school students to be employment-ready for high-demand careers in the greater Winona area.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.