The family at Barefoot Lane in rural Waseca County make their own maple syrup. (Photo courtesy of Barefoot Lane)
There are several steps to the maple syrup making process. (Photo courtesy of Barefoot Lane)
(Photo courtesy of Barefoot Lane)
Maple Syrup season has just begun here in my part Minnesota, and I’m all here for it.
Did you know …
🍁 It takes about 40 gallons of maple sap to make one gallon of maple syrup.
🍁 Compared to white sugar and high-fructose corn syrup, maple syrup is the healthier choice because it has higher levels of nutrients and antioxidants.
🍁 Maple syrup was invented by the Iroquois people, who are indigenous to northeastern America.
🍁 A single tree can produce up to 15 gallons of sap per year (I have many that produce more than 15 gallons per season).
🍁 A maple tree must be around 45 years old before it is tapped for syrup making but can be tapped for sap for 100 years.
🍁 When buds appear on the trees, in late March or April, the sap turns bitter in flavor and maple syrup season ends!
Christa Wadekamper is a modern day homesteader and the operator of Barefoot Lane just outside Waseca. See this article and more content at Barefoot Lane MN on Facebook.
St. Peter Herald, Waseca County News and Le Sueur County News managing editor. Email at editor@stpeterherald.com. Call at 507-931-8567.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.