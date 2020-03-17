As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, Waseca County will limit public access to county facilities through Friday, April 3, 2020, at 4:30 p.m.
"This is a difficult, but necessary, decision in order to help offset the pandemic spread of the covid-19 virus.
"Though we are doing what is best to promote overall health and well-being for the community by limiting face-to-face exposure, we still want to serve you as effectively as we can," a press release from Waseca County read.
The Sheriff’s Office will continue to remain open. Court Services and Court Administration will continue to provide services on a scheduled basis.
The Waseca County License Bureau, Courthouse, Highway Building, Community Services, Solid Waste Facility and Extension Office will be closed on a temporary basis. Staff will still be supporting all of these important areas, so please do not hesitate to call with any immediate needs you may have, the press release read.
"We appreciate all of your patience throughout this difficult and unprecedented time," the press release read. "We would continue to urge members of our community to follow the most current guidelines set forth by the Minnesota Department of Health. Every one of them is part of the solution."
All updates will be posted on the Waseca County website https://www.co.waseca.mn.us/, the Waseca County Facebook pages and distributed to local media outlets.