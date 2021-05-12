Mother Nature gave Minnesotans extra ice-free days this spring on many of the state’s water bodies, but relatively cool weather since then—including overnight lows in the 30s—means the water temperature may be lower than people expect. As anglers prepare to hit the water for Saturday’s fishing opener, it’s vital they keep this in mind and put their safety first.
“The date on the calendar isn’t helpful in determining the temperature of the water,” said Rodmen Smith, DNR Enforcement Division director. “This year’s opener is later in May than usual, but in many places the water temperature remains dangerously cold. Anglers need to be aware of that fact, and plan accordingly.”
About 30% of annual boating fatalities happen during the cold-water season, when the water is less than about 70 degrees, and often involve the victim not wearing a life jacket. Swimming ability means little after an unexpected fall into cold water, as even strong swimmers can succumb to the debilitating effects of cold water within minutes.
“The law requires anyone younger than 10 to wear a life jacket when boating, but we urge everyone to wear a life jacket when they’re on or near water. This is especially important when water temperatures are low,” said Lisa Dugan, DNR Enforcement Division recreation safety outreach coordinator. “It’s the easiest and most effective way to prevent a tragedy.”
The DNR also offers the following tips for staying safe as this fishing season gets underway:
Don’t head out alone, and always tell someone on shore where you are going and when you plan to return.
Keep the floor of the boat free of clutter to avoid tripping and falling into the water.
Ensure boat is equipped with safety equipment such as life jackets, communication and noise-making devices, and a first-aid kit.
For additional tips on staying safe on cold water, including what people should to do if they fall in, visit the DNR’s cold water dangers webpage.
Get your fishing questions answered on DNR fishing webpage
Anglers looking to get fishing questions answered can find answers at the DNR’s fishing page: mndnr.gov/fishing. The page is a mobile-friendly destination for information about fishing. Users will find a link to LakeFinder, which provides maps and detailed information on lakes throughout the state, and the new StreamFinder tool that provides a description, species list, regulations and access information for trout streams throughout Minnesota. The DNR fishing page also includes the Minnesota fishing regulations.
New to fishing? DNR has helpful info to learn how
Anyone interested in learning how to fish can find helpful how-to guides on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ learn to fish pages. Find out how and where to fish, learn about fishing equipment, read about ways to catch different kinds of fish, and get acquainted with fishing ethics and stewardship, all at mndnr.gov/GoFishing.
Webinar focuses on kayaking the backwaters of the Mississippi River
Anyone interested in learning more about how to kayak the backwaters of the Mississippi River is invited to join a webinar from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The webinar is at noon on Wednesday, May 12, and is part of the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series that aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to help enjoy these opportunities. Registration and more information are available online.
DNR reminds anglers to be aware of northern pike zone regulations
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers who might want to keep northern pike when the season opens on May 15 to familiarize themselves with the regulations and be prepared to measure the fish. Minnesota has three northern pike zones that apply to inland waters and reflect the differing characteristics of pike populations across the state:
North-central: Limit of 10 northern pike, but not more than two pike longer than 26 inches; all fish 22 to 26 inches must be released.
Northeast: Two northern pike; anglers must release all fish 30 to 40 inches, with only one fish over 40 inches allowed in possession.
South: Two northern pike; minimum size 24 inches.
Throughout the state, special regulations that cover individual lakes, rivers and streams remain in effect and take precedence over the zone regulations. The northern pike zone regulations do not apply to border waters. More information about northern pike zones, including a zone map, is available on the DNR’s northern pike page.
How anglers can buy combination licenses and redeem vouchers
It’s the time of year when anglers and hunters are buying new fishing and hunting licenses. The DNR made a change this year that brings the DNR into compliance with federal and state laws and helps prevent licenses from being issued to those with violations or unpaid fines. The change requires both spouses who purchase a married combination license to provide and verify their DNR customer records for these licenses.
If purchasing in person, both spouses must be present. If both are not present, one spouse may purchase their part of the license and their spouse may obtain their license at a later date at no additional charge using a spouse voucher number.
Anglers should remember to redeem their vouchers. Redeeming the voucher is quick and easy. Without redeeming the voucher, the spouse with the voucher cannot legally fish. More information about purchasing combination licenses is available on the DNR website.
Boaters: renew your watercraft registration early, use online renewal
Boaters should allow enough time to renew their watercraft registration if it has expired. The DNR encourages boaters to renew boat registrations online or at a local deputy registrar’s office rather than by mail. If boaters renew online, they can print out the confirmation page to use as a temporary permit. Boaters also may write down their temporary authorization number from the confirmation page. The registration card and expiration decals will then be mailed to the boater.
To renew online, visit the DNR’s online license sales web page, click on “Get Started” and follow the prompts. To renew in person, visit a deputy registrar. Deputy registrar locations are available on the Minnesota Department of Public Safety website.