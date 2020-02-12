The Waseca School Board accepted Waseca Public School District Superintendent Tom Lee's letter of resignation at the Thursday, Jan. 23 meeting.
Lee will be retiring as of June 30, 2020 after a 40-year career in education.
With the announcement of his retirement, the board has hired (Harold Remme and Ed Waltman with South Central Service Coop) to run the new superintendent search process. The first step in the search process will be to develop a profile of the next leader, according to a press release from the school district.
To do so, the consultants will hold meetings with individual Board members and staff. The community is invited to a Community Input Meeting next Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the School Board Room (2nd floor Central Building).
The district is also inviting interested individuals to complete a google survey. Interviews of candidates will occur the week of March 16th.Finalist interviews, including a community interview, will occur the week of March 23.
You can find more specific information on the district website.