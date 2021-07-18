Dan Lewer grew up on the family farm with his grandparents, Orlin and Ruth, and his parents, Randy and Mary.
The Lewer farm has been in the family since 1897 and became a Century Farm while Orlin was still farming. Orlin ran a dairy operation until 1977, then raised beef steers and registered Spotted Poland China hogs. Randy and Mary ran a farrow-to-finish hog operation until 2003. Dan grew up very active on the farm with livestock chores, crop farming, helping with the equipment and more.
Dan and Amber started farming with six calves and a flock of chickens while assisting with crop farming 340 acres of corn. In 2011, they built a 2,400 head confinement hog barn which is currently contract finished. Over the past decade the Lewers have grown their dairy steer herd to over 100 head.
In 2016, Dan and Amber moved into the farmhouse and Dan’s parents built a new home on the land so now both families live on the farm.
Dan and Amber’s children, Sydney, Mikayla and Jacob, are active in 4-H and school sports. Sydney is also involved in FFA and helps with chores and the animals, wherever she is needed. The family has added a variety of animals to the farm including horses, goats, laying hens, ducks, rabbits, and of course, their cats and dogs.
Dan’s grandparents, Gerald and Betty Hullopeter, owned the Meat Market in New Richland for 17 years. The Lewers have been able to follow in their footsteps and were able to buy Morgan’s Meat Market from Dean and Barb Morgan in New Richland in May 2021. They are very excited to continue to promote their farm to table experience and enjoy this great-tasting new adventure!