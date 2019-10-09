Our coming Sunday’s Lectionary reading is the familiar story of the 10 men with leprosy who encounter Jesus as he travels between Samaria and Galilee.
Leprosy was an ugly disease that tuned skin into painful and hideous boils and sores. Society at that time would not allow anyone with leprosy to associate with people not affected by the disease. Not only was the disease painful but it meant that the one infected was a social outcast. For the leper, it was a sentence of exclusion from society — from one’s own family and friends. The only others who would accept an inflicted person were other lepers.
As Jesus entered a village, the men shouted, “Jesus, Master! Have pity on us!”
Jesus’ reply was to go and show themselves to the priests. Their healing was realized as they walked along and saw their skin was healed. Imagine the relief and joy of those men knowing they could once again be among their communities, their families, and their friends.
Yet, of the 10 men healed, only one returned to Jesus to thank him for his healing mercy. Only one man responded with gratitude for the miracle of healing Jesus granted all ten of the men.
This familiar story hits many of the issues we face in our society today. Let’s focus on one — our human tendency to forget to be grateful for the blessings we experience each day.
Many of us wake and begin our day in dread of work instead of saying prayers of thankfulness for waking and for the very work we grumble about — work that provides our means to support ourselves and our families.
Many of us wake and forget to see the gift that is our family, often too busy with getting ready to get out of the door than to say a prayer of thankfulness that we have someone to share our lives with.
Many of us wake and forget to see the beauty in creation — hurriedly rushing through our day with eyes that see only the task ahead.
As fall color begins to tint our community, let us see creation in a new way — with a heart filled with gratitude that we have a creator who gave us a savior filled with mercy, a Savior who loves us in a way that calls for nothing less than our grateful praise.