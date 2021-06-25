Channel One Regional Food Bank will hold drive-thru mobile food pantries at the Waseca County Fairgrounds in coordination with the Janesville Community Food Shelf and the Waseca Area Neighborhood Service Center Food Shelf. Distribution will take place 9-11 a.m. on Friday, June 25, July 30, and Aug. 20. All individuals or families in line by 11 a.m. will receive boxes of groceries.
There is no pre-registration or proof of income required and participants may attend all three of the mobile pantries. These are TEFAP-eligible events and food is available to anyone earning 300% or less of federal guidelines.
If someone is unable to attend the mobile food pantries, they can have a proxy pick up their groceries. Those interested in sending a proxy to pick up their food can contact either the Waseca Area Neighborhood Service Center or the Janesville Community Food Shelf to provide their registration information.
Anyone interested in volunteering at the event, or who would like more information about food access in the Waseca area, are encouraged to contact the Janesville Community Food Shelf at (507) 521-1107 or the Waseca Area Neighborhood Service Center at (507) 833-4022.