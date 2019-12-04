Waseca Public Schools and Pizza Ranch are teaming up this holiday season to collect gifts for students in need.
There is a tree set up at Pizza Ranch with tags that include gift ideas for students of all ages. The business is asking the gifts be unwrapped so they are able to properly distribute the gifts to the students.
Some gift ideas the school suggested for students at the high school are slipper socks, portable phone charger, soft/cozy blanket and many other options. For middle school students, some suggestions given are board games, winter gloves, water bottles and at the elementary level listed are items such as art supplies, scrunchies, fuzzy socks and numerous other options. There are more ideas on tags of the tree at Pizza Ranch for people to take.
From now until Dec. 17, unwrapped new gifts can be dropped off at Pizza Ranch for donation.