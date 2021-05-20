A class for residents who are new to Medicare and would like to learn about Medicare Parts A, B, C and D will be held virtually 2:30-4:30 p.m., May 28.
Topics will include a comprehensive introduction to Medicare including what Medicare covers, supplemental insurance and Part D prescription coverage. The class will cover Medicare enrollment details, how to get the most from benefits and how to research Medicare plan options using the Medicare.gov site.
Visit https://bit.ly/3hDXlvB to sign up for the class.