WASECA — The Canadian Pacific Holiday train is coming through Waseca and Janesville Thursday, Dec. 5.
The train will be in Waseca at 5:15 p.m. before rolling into Janesville at 7 p.m.
Canadian Pacific runs the holiday train that goes all over the U.S. and Canada with more than two-dozen stops in Minnesota.
This is a free event for anyone to enjoy and view with free musical performances by Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles and Kelly Prescott. When the train comes to town it also partners with the local food banks to collect food donations and monetary donations that stay local. Waseca food bank employees will be present during the event to collect donations.
Since the holiday train started in 1999 the holiday train has raised more than CAD $15.8 million and 4.5 million pounds of food for North American food banks.
The Canadian Pacific holiday train is about 1,000 feet long with 14 decorated rail cars. Each of the cars are decorated with hundreds of thousands of LED lights and holiday designs. The American flag and the Canadian flags are also on display on the train to represent both countries as the holiday train travels to both.
Another fun fact is the locomotive used for the holiday train was built in 1957 and rebuilt in 2013. It is made up of two GP20C 2200 series and each locomotive has 2,000 horsepower, is 56 feet in length and weighs 275,000 pounds.
For more information on the holiday train visit https://www.cpr.ca/holiday-train/united-states.