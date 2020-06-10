Katherine Arden, author of the Winternight trilogy, will speak at Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System’s Fairytale and Folklore Festival online via Zoom Tuesday, June 16 at 7 p.m.
Levine will speak about her Russian folktale-inspired trilogy beginning with the novel The Bear and the Nightingale, which weaves history, magic, and spirits with lyrical storytelling.
The Fairytale and Folklore Festival features a who's who of fairytale and folktale authors and illustrators ready to share their stories and craft. Participants can connect to these stories through enhanced story walks, a shadow puppet performance and workshop, book clubs, ukelele sing-a-longs, craft projects, and more.
Register at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/festival. The Festival is made possible in part by funding from the Minnesota Department of Education through a Library Services and Technology Act [LS-00-19-0024-19] grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.