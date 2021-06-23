After a very interesting year of not being able to offer much programming, the JWP Community Education Program is thrilled to be getting things back up and running once again!
Enrichment classes, activities, and camps provide students with the opportunity to build on skills that they learned throughout the previous school year, and also allow them to explore personal interest areas that they may not have been able to focus on. We are excited to be giving them those opportunities this summer! If you are out and about in our community, you might see groups of our summer School Aged Care and Wrap Around children taking advantage of one of our wonderful city parks, or listening to stories in the garden at the public library!
We received some special funding from the Minnesota Department of Education to offer our Kids Korner Preschool program this summer. Students started class mid-June and they will run through mid-August.
The summer classroom Driver Education session will wrap up soon, but you will see the Drivers Education car cruising the streets of Janesville all summer long!
Our youth baseball, and swimming lesson programs have been extremely popular again this summer. Classes/activities in the works for later this summer include: track & field, art, quilting, and the High School Ironman/Ironwoman competition.
Families can check out what is being offered by visiting the JWP Community Education website ce.isd2835.org/en-US or by keeping an eye on our JWP Public Schools Facebook page!