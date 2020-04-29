The Waseca County Board of Commissioners took action on Tuesday, April 21, to provide guidance to residents and businesses that have been directly or indirectly impacted by the economic pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On a unanimous 5-0 vote, the County Board acted to delegate authority to the Auditor-Treasurer pursuant to Minnesota Statute § 279.01 to be able to work with property owners that have experienced economic hardship as a result of COVID-19 in payable year 2020.
In taking this action, the County Board recognized that, as a result of unemployment, lost or reduced wages and the loss of business income, payment of property taxes may be a major economic pressure for many County residents and businesses this year. The road to full economic recovery is long, and the County Board and all Waseca County staff take very seriously the pressures that are placed upon our community and its collective members.
It is important to clarify that May 15 is the statutory due date for 1st half property taxes and the County Board has no legal authority to amend or extend that date. Owners that are able to make their first half property tax payments on time should do so. Property owners that are experiencing economic hardship and are concerned with being able to meet that deadline should contact the Auditor-Treasurer’s office for guidance. Staff will do everything they can within the full confines of the law to work towards a solution with property owners.
In taking this action, Waseca County is trying to strike a balance between helping out property owners seeking property tax payment relief with the critical cash flow needs of local schools, cities and taxing districts dependent upon property tax revenues. The County Board is grateful to the numerous city and school leaders, residents, business owners and Ag producers that gave input into this decision-making process.
For simplicity, an email address has been created to field questions, concerns and requests regarding economic hardship relating to Covid-19. Those seeking guidance due to concerns with meeting the May 15 deadline should send an email to Covid19@co.waseca.mn.us. Alternatively, the Auditor-Treasurer’s office can be reached via phone at 507-835-0610.