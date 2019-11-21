CLAREMONT — A fatal crash near Claremont has claimed the lives of two New Richland people.
As of press time, the identities of the two had not been released by the state patrol.
On Wednesday, Nov. 20 around 6 p.m. a 2015 Ford Explorer was driving eastbound on Highway 14 and a 1998 International 9000 Series, Tandem semi was heading westbound on Highway 14 when they collided.
According to the report the a 57 year-old male and a 52 year-old female of New Richland were killed in the crash, with the airbags deploying.
In the Minnesota State Trooper report the semi driver has been identified as Merritt Lyle Davis, 75, from Cleveland, Minnesota. He was taken to Mayo Health Clinic Saint Mary’s with non life threatening injuries.
On the scene of the crash assisting was Claremont Fire, Dodge Center Fire, Dodge Center Ambulance, Steele County, Dodge County and Kasson PD.