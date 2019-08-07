Forty-three Minnesota youth, including two from Waseca County, attended the 4-H Citizenship Washington Focus (CWF) experience in Washington, D.C., June 22-29.
The local youth attending were Rylee Gruenhagen of New Richland and Anne Christian of Waseca.
“CWF is a national 4-H experience designed to challenge youth to think about how they can use their voice to create positive, sustainable change in their communities,” said Jacquie Lonning, civic engagement and leadership director at the University of Minnesota Extension Center for Youth Development.
The 4-H Citizenship Washington Focus is held every summer at the National 4-H Youth Conference Center in Washington, D.C. Through a series of speakers, committee work, field trips and social events, youth explore, develop, and refine skills needed to be an outstanding leader on both a local and national level. CWF participants get a behind-the-scenes look at our nation's capital, meet members of Congress, hear from motivational speakers, and participate in educational workshops and assemblies that increase their individual commitment to civic involvement -building skills for a lifetime of success. Through CWF, youth strengthen their communication, leadership, and citizenship skills, and learn about the democratic process and the importance of becoming active and engaged community members.
4-H offers leadership and civic engagement experiences throughout the year. To learn more, visit z.umn.edu/4HLeadership.