Can you guess who Frosty is?
Be sure to read the Frosty rules carefully! They are written in limerick style again this year. A limerick is a poem consisting of five lines. The first, second, and fifth lines must have seven to 10 syllables while rhyming and having the same verbal rhythm. The third and fourth lines only have to have five to seven syllables, and have to rhyme with each other and have the same rhythm.
Each week two verses will be given. Clues will appear through Feb. 7. Good luck!
Week 1
Frosty’s the youngest of four
But surely not one to ignore
Forever a Jay
Committed to stay
A loyal Wasecan two score
Chatting about your hometown
Frosty will have the lowdown
With facts iron-clad
A true nineties grad
Earning a crown, cap, and gown