Three graduating seniors from Waseca recently received their high school diplomas as members of Minnesota Connections Academy’s class of 2021: Savanna Gonzalez, Jeffery Houser and Ryan McCormick. The tuition-free, public online school recently celebrated the students and this academic milestone during a virtual commencement ceremony.
Waseca students graduate from Minnesota Connections Academy
