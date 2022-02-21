Waseca Public Library

Level Up: 3Doodlers

Doodle in the air! Create projects in 3D with this cool pen by drawing whatever you like or using molds to create ready-to-make projects Waseca Public Library on Monday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. This free event is geared for ages 7-12.

Paper Beads Workshop

Teens will make beautiful, colorful beads out of scraps of paper. The drop-in event will be held at Waseca Public Library on Monday, Feb. 28, from 2-4 p.m. This free event is exclusively for ages 13-18.

Jigsaw Puzzle Derby

Assemble a team of up to four players to compete in a jigsaw puzzle competition at Elysian Area Library on Wednesday, March 2, at 9 a.m. The first team to complete the puzzle wins a prize … and bragging rights!

Jigsaw Puzzle Derby

Assemble a team of up to four players to compete in a jigsaw puzzle competition at Le Center Public Library on Thursday, March 3, at 1:30 p.m. The first team to complete the puzzle wins a prize … and bragging rights!

Pie and Puzzles

Assemble a team of up to four players to compete in a jigsaw puzzle competition at Le Sueur Public Library on Friday, March 4, at 6:30 p.m. The first team to complete the puzzle wins a prize … and bragging rights!

