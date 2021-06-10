Winegar of Waseca is one of dozens of Minnesota employers that will benefit from nearly $3.4 million in Dual Training Grants from the Minnesota Office of Higher Education to fund related instruction of dual-training programs for 745 current and new employees. Through the grant, dual trainees will earn a wide variety of industry-recognized degrees, certificates and credentials that will help improve their skills and advance their careers.
Waseca business awarded dual-training grant
Jun 10
Jun 10
Jun 10
Jun 10
Jun 10
