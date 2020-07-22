Dragons: Return of the Ice Sorceress
ScienceTellers will perform a fantasy adventure featuring awesome dry ice effects at Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System’s virtual events. A long time ago in a faraway world, two brave villagers set out to set free some dragons and save the kingdom from the Evil Ice Sorceress. On this daring journey, they might need to look to science for the answer. This free science-based show begins at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28 via Zoom and is geared for all ages. Register by July 27 at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/summer.
Since 2004, ScienceTellers has been providing children and their families with fun, experiential science education through the art of interactive storytelling. They are a passionate, enthusiastic team of teaching artists located all over the country. And now with online program options, they have even more ways to experience the excitement of science and stories, together.
Rumpelstiltskin Storywalk
Join in on an incredible fairytale as part of at Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System’s Fairytale and Folklore Festival between 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29 at Clear Lake Park in Waseca and between 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 30 in Legion Park in Le Sueur. At this socially-distanced event, pages from Rumpelstiltskin by Paul O. Zelinsky will be installed along an outdoor path in the park. As readers stroll along the path, they will be directed to the next page in the story. The story will be enhanced by a creative team, led by Erica Forsythe and Jen Popp, which brings the pages alive through props, activities, and surprises.
Presented by Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System. The Festival is made possible in part by funding from the Minnesota Department of Education through a Library Services and Technology Act [LS-00-19-0024-19] grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.