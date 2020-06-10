Seth Eberle will showcase his unique shadow puppetry in this production of The Pied Piper of Hamelin as part of Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System’s Fairytale and Folklore Festival online via Zoom Saturday, June 20 at 10 a.m. This event is free and open to all ages. Attendees must register by June 19 at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/festival.
Seth Eberle is a puppet artist and teaching artist based in Minneapolis. As a performer, Seth has been seen in Make Believe Neighborhood and Music Animated at In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre, which celebrated the life and legacy of Fred Rogers. His productions have been seen at the Off-Leash Area Art Box, Dreamland Arts, In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre, the Minnesota Zoo, Dodge Nature Center, the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge Visitor's Center, the St. Paul Central Library, and at community centers, schools, libraries, and various other venues across Minnesota.
This event is presented by Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System. The Festival is made possible in part by funding from the Minnesota Department of Education through a Library Services and Technology Act [LS-00-19-0024-19] grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.