Spending too much time on screens can have negative health effects.
The Mayo Clinic Health System will host a free virtual challenge to reduce your screen time to allow people more time to explore and connect with the world.
The challenge runs June 1–July 31. There will be 30 or more activities from the list of over 100 ideas and they can be completed when it works best for one's schedule. Completed activities can be checked off the provided checklist to track progress. COVID-19 safety recommendations should be followed during activities.
Registrants will receive three emails along the way:
- A welcome email will include the free printable and interactive digital checklist, bonus activities and motivational content.
- A midpoint email will include bonus activities and motivational content.
- A final email will include a survey to help Mayo Clinic Health System evaluate the program.
Interested parties can participate on their own, with family, friends or a group of students. Sign-up for the challenge is open until May 31. For more information, visit mayoclinichealthsystem.org/slim-your-screen-time.