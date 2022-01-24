...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
40th Annual Waseca Family Education Early Childhood Fair
The Waseca Family Education Early Childhood Fair is Friday, March 18, from 5-7 p.m. at Waseca Intermediate School
For 40 years, the Waseca Family Education Center has sponsored this Early childhood Fair to highlight programs that serve families with young children. Here is just a small list of services and opportunities that will be present at the Fair: Various early childhood/preschool professionals; Medical, dental, and behavioral health services professionals; Public safety officers; Community Education youth enrichment opportunities.
This fair is all about kids, so bring them along as there will be fun activities to participate in as well.There will be an obstacle course, crazy hair, a special farm baby to meet, and many take home activities and prizes.
Plus, in celebration of the 40th year, cupcakes will be served.