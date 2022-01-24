The Waseca Family Education Early Childhood Fair is Friday, March 18, from 5-7 p.m. at Waseca Intermediate School

For 40 years, the Waseca Family Education Center has sponsored this Early childhood Fair to highlight programs that serve families with young children. Here is just a small list of services and opportunities that will be present at the Fair: Various early childhood/preschool professionals; Medical, dental, and behavioral health services professionals; Public safety officers; Community Education youth enrichment opportunities.

This fair is all about kids, so bring them along as there will be fun activities to participate in as well.There will be an obstacle course, crazy hair, a special farm baby to meet, and many take home activities and prizes.

Plus, in celebration of the 40th year, cupcakes will be served.

