Waseca High School is sending students to State Business Professionals of American March 5 through March 7.
After 27 students competed on January 8th at the BPA Regional contest at Rochester Community and Technical College in Rochester, Minnesota 14 will be moving on to the State competition.
“Overall, I was very pleased with how the students performed and am looking forward to state in Minneapolis,” Sandy Schumacher Business Education teacher and BPA instructor said.
Students competed in areas such as fundamental web design, global marketing, legal office procedures, fundamental Word processing, advanced and beginning Interview skills, and business law and ethics.
Students competing:
Sara Kohler-Fundamental Web Design
Arik Castro-Fundamental Word Processing
Kiana Sands-Legal Office Procedures
Kyle Chen-Legal Office Procedures
Jacob Butterfield-Advanced Interview Skills
Nicola de Jager-Business Law and Ethics
Global Marketing Team:
Eliza Sankovitz, Katrina Fuller, Taylor Anderson and Jadyn Olsem
The mission of BPA is to develop and empower student leaders to discover their passion and change the world by creating unmatched opportunities in learning, professional growth and service according to the website.