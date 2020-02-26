bpa state 2020

These are the 14 students who qualified for state BPA in March. (submitted Photo)

 By BAILEY GRUBISH bgrubish@wasecacountynews.com

Waseca High School is sending students to State Business Professionals of American March 5 through March 7.

After 27 students competed on January 8th at the BPA Regional contest at Rochester Community and Technical College in Rochester, Minnesota 14 will be moving on to the State competition.

“Overall, I was very pleased with how the students performed and am looking forward to state in Minneapolis,” Sandy Schumacher Business Education teacher and BPA instructor said.

Students competed in areas such as fundamental web design, global marketing, legal office procedures, fundamental Word processing, advanced and beginning Interview skills, and business law and ethics.

Students competing: 

Sara Kohler-Fundamental Web Design

Arik Castro-Fundamental Word Processing

Kiana Sands-Legal Office Procedures

Kyle Chen-Legal Office Procedures

Jacob Butterfield-Advanced Interview Skills

Nicola de Jager-Business Law and Ethics

Global Marketing Team:

Eliza Sankovitz, Katrina Fuller, Taylor Anderson and Jadyn Olsem

The mission of BPA is to develop and empower student leaders to discover their passion and change the world by creating unmatched opportunities in learning, professional growth and service according to the website.

Reach Reporter Bailey Grubish at 507-837-5451 or follow her on Twitter @wcnbailey.

