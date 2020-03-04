During Sleigh and Cutter there is an ice sculpture created with different themes each year.
This year was the 70th year of Sleigh and Cutter and the 10th year the team, Adam Scholljerdes, Joe Christianson with the help of friends and family, have been carving the ice sculpture for the festival.
The carving was a large "70" with ornate details and three specific vintage snowmobiles; a Herters, Rupp and a Ski Doo sled, that were also a commemoration to the sleds of the late local Tracy Krueger used to race.
“Another great year,” Sleigh and Cutter President Ken Borgmann said of the ice carving. “Over 10 years of awesome sculpting for Waseca Sleigh & Cutter Festival. Adam and Joe's idea to highlight vintage snowmobiles was a perfect path to use Tracy Kruger's sleds. The Herters, Rupp and Ski Doo sleds were all owned by Tracy over the years. The community still has a special love for Tracy and Alec. Many vintage racers took time to visit the sculpture for photos.”
Tracy Kruger and son Alec were killed in their rural home in February 2007 with wife and mother Hilary Kruger being critically injured and son Zak not home at the time of the incident.
That year was supposed to be the inaugural year for the Kruger races. The Kruger Memorial Vintage Snowmobile Race is named in their honor. The races took place on January 8 this year on Clear Lake behind Boat House Grill and Bar.
In a previous WCN article Zak stated that Tracy loved snowmobiling, being around friends, hanging out on the ice and having a good time. Zak also mentioned that he enjoyed riding snowmobile with his older brother Alec when they were young kids.
The sculpture was completed on site in front of the Waseca Public Safety building after three days of official carving.
“Waseca’s 70th Sleigh & Cutter festival,” Hilary wrote on Facebook to In Remembrance of the Tracy and Alec Kruger Facebook page. “The Ice sculptures featuring Tracy’s race sleds in front of the Waseca fire dept. Very talented work done by Adam Scholljegerdes and crew. I got off work tonight and this is the parking lot I park in. It was a beautiful sight after a long day. Tracy and Alec would be in awe of this. Yes, I drove home teary-eyed.”