Waseca, MN (56093)

Today

Windy...cloudy with rain and snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.