The Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System is hosting a four-week sketchbook art workshop series via Zoom on Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. from April 6-27.
Creativebug instructors and library staff will introduce sketchbook techniques, including Japanese stab binding, gel pen drawing, brush marker backgrounds, botanical drawings, and layered abstract drawing. Activity supply bags can be picked up and returned at the Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System library.
This free event is geared for teens and adults. There are a limited amount of slots for this workshop series. Register at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
This series is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant provided by the Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.