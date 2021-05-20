The Greater Mankato Area United Way is hosting a ribbon cutting for its new Born Learning Trail at 11 a.m., May 26 at Northeast Park in Waseca.
The Born Learning Trail will feature 10 signs and painted sidewalk graphics offering simple, age-appropriate activities to help parents or caregivers engage with young children to turn an outdoor trip into a fun learning experience.
The Born Learning Trail is made possible through a partnership with Greater Mankato Area United Way, Thrivent and the city of Waseca.