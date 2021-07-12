Jenny Arndt of Waseca was recently appointed to the Governor's Council on Developmental Disabilities, effective June 30, 2021 until Jan, 1, 2024. Arndt has replaced Sen. John Hoffman.
The Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities works to ensure that people with developmental disabilities and their families receive the necessary supports and services to achieve increased independence, productivity, self-determination, integration, and inclusion in their community.
Additional information about the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities can be found on the Secretary of State’s website, bit.ly/2TxYjzP.