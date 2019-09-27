Dear Friends in Christ,
My favorite plaque in my office says this, “O God of new beginnings and second chances, here I am again.”
No doubt about it, our God is a patient and long suffering God. But Jesus would teach us that there is an end line to this time of grace.
39 But know this, that if the master of the house had known at what hour the thief was coming, he[h] would not have left his house to be broken into. 40 You also must be ready, for the Son of Man is coming at an hour you do not expect.”
A major problem we have is that we don’t know exactly when Jesus will be returning a second time. Alongside of that, while many of us may get the opportunity to say our sad goodbyes to loved ones before we die, more than a few of us will be called away suddenly and without warning.
Jesus was holding before his disciples a great reward for being in a state of constant readiness, in this parable, he warns us against a failure to watch. Christians who fall asleep, spiritually speaking, may well find that the thief breaks in and steals away that which really matters in life. In Matthew’s Gospel, Jesus warns disciples in every generation against laying up for ourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal. A question for reflection today, Which of my sinful thoughts, words, deeds, and habits do I need to confess before the Lord my God this very night?
The kingdom of God is like a small flock in a small town full of folks who rejoice this very evening that their God has loved them with an everlasting love. They rejoice that their sins have been paid for at the cross, they have been buried with Christ into the tomb, they have been sent away as far as the east is from the west. These folks consider it a privilege to be servants waiting for the Master to return, they look forward to answering the door on the first knock, they are famous in their little town for confessing their sins, they’re famous for asking good questions, they’re famous for believing that their God is a God of second chances and new beginnings.
He came to my desk with a quivering lip. The lesson was done. Dear teacher, I want a new leaf, he said, I have spoiled this one.
I took the old leaf, stained and blotted, and gave him a new one all unspotted. And into his sad eyes smiled. Do better now, my child.
I went to the throne with a quivering soul. The old year was done. Dear Father, hast thou a new leaf for me? I have spoiled this one.
He took the old leaf, stained and blotted and gave me a new one all unspotted. And into my sad heart he smiled, Do better now, my child.