The public can register for all Waseca-Le Sueur summer library events at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
Lego Club
Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System is hosting an online Lego Club this summer. This club is geared for ages 7-12. Kids can sign up to participate in the 10 a.m. Tuesday sessions in July.
Teen Deadbolt Mystery Society
Teens will use their detective skills to solve a thrilling murder mystery at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 7 in a virtual event hosted by Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System. Teens are encouraged to sign up with friends for an event they will not be able to stop talking about. Geared for ages 13-18.
Smoothie + Chef
Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System is hosting two teen smoothie-making events. Teens will experiment with different recipes to find their favorite smoothie after learning some tips, flavor combinations, and more. Waseca County teens can pick up supplies at their local library and attend the virtual event at 2 p.m., July 22. This free event is geared for ages 13-18.
It’s a Tiger Storywalk
Pages from "It’s a Tiger" by David LaRochelle will be installed along an outdoor path. As readers stroll along the path, they will be directed to the next page in the story. The storywalks will take place on:
- 10 a.m.-noon, July 10 on the Sakatah Trail, Elysian by Scoops
- 10 a.m.-noon, July 12 in New Richland City Park
- 10 a.m.-noon, July 14 in Trowbridge Park, Waseca
Felt Flowers Workshop
Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System will host a felt flowers workshop at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 13. At this virtual event, participants will learn about the art of felt flowers and create their own bouquet with this hands-on virtual workshop. Supplies will be provided for pickup at all Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System libraries. Geared towards adults.
Teen Sharpie Mug Workshop
Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System will host a Sharpie Mug workshop at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 15 for teens. At this virtual event, teens will learn how to decorate a coffee mug with their own custom design. Library staff will teach art techniques and provide design inspiration. Supplies will be provided for pickup at all Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System libraries. Geared for ages 13-18.