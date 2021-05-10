The National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota is hosting a free, online presentation designed for faith-based communities at 12-1 p.m., Friday, May 28.
In Our Own Voice speakers will share their personal stories of recovery from mental illness. The one-hour presentation is for anyone who is part of a faith community and wants to learn more about mental illness, as well as resources to support their recovery or the recovery of a loved one.
To register for the presentation, click on "Classes" at namimn.org.