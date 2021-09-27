Ten students from Minnesota State University, Mankato toured Guardian Energy Thursday to learn about ethanol production.
During the tour, the students learned about several components of the ethanol production process including incoming grain grading, grain handling, fermentation, grain storage, dried distiller grain production and storage, ethanol storage and shipment.
The students were from the university’s bioengineering analysis class.
“It was a pleasure to welcome Minnesota State Mankato’s Bioengineering Analysis students. We are always proud to show students up close how their backgrounds in food science and biotechnology could lead to rewarding careers in Minnesota’s growing ethanol industry,” said Jeanne McCaherty, CEO of Guardian Energy.
The tour was organized by the Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association (MN Bio-Fuels), a non-profit trade organization that represents Minnesota’s ethanol industry. Guardian Energy is a member of MN Bio-Fuels.
“Yesterday’s tour was the first in-person tour we’ve hosted in nearly two years and it was great to be out with the students at an ethanol plant,” said Tim Rudnicki, executive director of MN Bio-Fuels.
Gregg Marg, professor of biological sciences at Minnesota State Mankato, said the tour helped his students understand the difference between a laboratory experience and the operation of an industrial facility.
“One of our goals is to have students understand and be able to apply their education to real world situations,” he said.