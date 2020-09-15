Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System is proud to announce their Fall History Series. All events will be live via Zoom.
Reporter Joe Kimball, who has covered the Elisabeth Congdon Glensheen murder case from the beginning, will kick off the series and reveal the Secrets of the Congdon Mansion on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.
While the story of The Boston Massacre is familiar to generations, the personal conflicts that led to the event are not widely known. Minnesota author and historian Serena Zabin will bring to light the dramatic untold people’s history of the event that helped trigger the American Revolution on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.
Nate Hance will perform polkas, waltzes, and marches as part of Land of 10,000 Tunes: A Journey through Minnesota’s Musical Masterpieces. He’ll play iconic works by the Andrew Sisters and Judy Garland and spotlight the musical diversity of the past sixty years, from Bob Dylan to blues master Willie Murphy, from Prince to Owl City on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.
At Name that Town, Minnesota photographer and storyteller Doug Ohman will share the history of Minnesota towns and fun stories relating to the towns’ names on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.
This series is free and open to the public, but will require registration. Register at http://wasecalesueurlibraries.com/fall.
The events are made possible by a grant provided by the Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative and is funded in part with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage fund.