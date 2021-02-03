Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced that Robert Daschner of Waseca has been named to the Board of Chiropractic Examiners. His appointment will be effective Feb. 3 and will run through Jan. 6, 2025.

The Board of Chiropractic Examiners examines, licenses, and regulates chiropractors. It also handles complaints, reviews and approves continuing education programs, and registers professional corporations.

