Discover Waseca Tourism is partnering with the University of Minnesota Extension to do a tourism study which will be available until Sept. 17. It will help Waseca identify its strengths (and how to capitalize on them) and opportunities to improve its visitor experience.
The volunteer Discover Waseca Tourism Board needs input via a survey. There are two different ones to fill out. They are not the shortest surveys, but the information gathered is so important for this process. Discover Waseca Tourism would appreciate participants taking a little time to give constructive feedback about Waseca and its amenities.
Community Survey for anyone that lives, works, or visits Waseca: umn.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3jxAikgzSQSwkRg
Business Survey for those that own or manage a business: umn.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2tpX4fu2rZnBZMq
“This process was started by Discover Waseca Tourism in 2020, but of course, COVID put it on hold because we didn’t want to do a modified version of this study,” said Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce President Ann Fitch. “It is quite an intense process that the University of Minnesota Extension puts together. This survey is really one of the first steps. After the survey results are complied, there will be a community meeting to further discuss our community assets. You can sign up to attend that meeting at the end of the survey. The University of Minnesota Extension team will make a trip to Waseca to see how visitors experience us. We anticipate the full study to be done by early spring.”