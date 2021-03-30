The Spring Sun Pack
This grab-and-go activity pack designed for children ages 4 and older includes supplies for indoor gardening and colorful suncatcher projects.
Available at all Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System libraries. Register for the kit at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered. Good while supplies last.
Teen Mandala Pack
Teens will create circular, harmonious patterns on a smooth rock with this meditative, stress-reducing grab-and-go activity pack.
Teen Book Club
Teens will discuss “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart at our Teen Book Club meeting via Zoom at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 20. Register at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.