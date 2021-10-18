The Waseca Public Library invites families for a special outdoor reading adventure.
Pages from ‘The Good, the Bad, and the Spooky’ by Jory John will be installed along an outdoor path on Saturday at Trowbridge Park for a storywalk event.
As readers stroll along the path, they will be directed to the next page in this hilarious, charming and thought-provoking continuation of this bestselling series. The story will be enhanced through props and activities.
Created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, the StoryWalk project is an innovative way for families to enjoy reading and being outdoors at the same time by posting pages from a children’s book along a path or trail. The program then has activities coordinating with different pages along the walk and allows kids to become fully emerged in the tale.
The storywalk will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Oct. 23.