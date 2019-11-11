On Veterans Day Mediacom presented blankets to veterans living at Colony Court.
The blankets were distributed during the Veterans Day program after the presentation of the colors. When a veteran was handed a blanket they were asked what branch of the military they served in, where they served and what when they served.
Mediacom has an activities committee of seven employees who came up with the idea to make and donate the blankets to Colony Court veterans to honor and thank them for their service.
The company wanted to start giving more and being involved in the community more. The company saw Veterans Day as a good starting point.
Once a month, on the second Thursday of the month, Mediacom will be help with bingo and provide some additional prize items on days they volunteer.