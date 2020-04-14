The Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library system libraries will continue to be closed through May 4 as a precaution for the communities that the system serves due to COVID-19.
There will be no curbside or home delivery during this closed period. Any library items that people have checked out should be held onto for the time being and all fines will be forgiven.
Online content has been updated with new content of e-books and e-audiobooks that are available through OverDrive and Libby. Library patrons can use their library cards to access Creativebug craft and art classes at creativebug.com/lib/wasecalesueur.
The regional library system will be holding online events that can be registered for online at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/april-and-may-2020-event-registration.
Wi-Fi is still available in the parking lots of the libraries and staff will continue to provide reference services and reader’s advisory as much as they can.
For more information check out the website at wasecalesueurlibraries.com.