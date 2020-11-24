Tell Your Story Book Release and Author Reading Marathon
This fall, Cow Tipping Press and Waseca Public Library held an innovative creative writing workshop series for adults with developmental disabilities entitled Tell Your Story. The writers are now authors with their work included in a published book, Lick the Plaster From the Walls.
To celebrate the launch of their book, the writers will be holding a reading of their work at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 on the Cow Tipping Press Facebook page. All are welcome to attend the reading.
This series is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Nordic Nights: Patrice Johnson Author Event
Nordic food geek and meatball historian Patrice Johnson will share her book Jul on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. In the book, Johnson tracks down the meanings behind why Swedish Americans celebrate as they do, researching family histories, traditional recipes, and joys of the season.
Register for this free event at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/fall.
The Nordic Nights series is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through grants provided by the Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund and the New Richland Area Foundation’s Gedosch-Fell Memorial Fund.