Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System libraries are offering curbside delivery while closed.
This is due to an abundance of caution for their communities and staff due to the public health situation linked to COVID-19.
This includes Elysian Area Library, Janesville Public Library, Le Center Public Library, Le Sueur Public Library, Montgomery Public Library, New Richland Public Library, Waldorf Public Library, Waseca Public Library, and Waterville Public Library.
Community members can call their local library or use the library’s online catalog (tds-mt.iii.com) to request items. Staff will collect items and arrange for a curbside pickup time. Items will be placed in a bag and left outside our library during the pickup time.
Wi-Fi will continue to be available from the library’s parking lots and the library’s online collections can be accessed at OverDrive, Libby and Creativebug. Please see the library system website (wasecalesueurlibraries.com) and the libraries’ social media accounts as more services are rolled out.
The library system advises community members to keep their library items for through March 30. All loans will be renewed and fines forgiven up to 30 days.