WASECA — The Waseca Economic Development Authority will stop accepting applications for the COVID-19 RLF effective 9 a.m. on Monday April 20, 2020. There has been a tremendous response to the loan program with applications greatly exceeding available resources. Several applications have been reviewed, approved, and funded with the remaining applications received through April 15 moving through the review process.
The second round of reviews will require more information from borrowers. Since there has been time for businesses to better assess their needs, revenue expectations, and assistance that will come through various State and Federal programs, more detailed information will be requested before an application will receive further funding. They want to have all loans closed with the final funding amounts within four to five weeks.