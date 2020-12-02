Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging, Inc. (MNRAAA) has awarded Waseca Area Caregiver Services the Enhanced Home Care grant that provides services for isolated older adults in their homes. It is made possible by the Minnesota Board on Aging. These funds are designated to address the service needs of older adults during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Enhanced Home Care Funds allows organizations to provide support services within the twenty-seven counties in Southwest Minnesota. These supportive services include chore services; heavy housework, yard work and/or sidewalk maintenance and homemaker services; prepping meals, shopping and light housework.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to a lot of activities and has further isolated our older adult population. Through these dollars we will be able to assist our older adult population in staying connected and get services that they may need,” said Jason W. Swanson, MNRAAA, Executive Director.